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Philips Avent Natural nipple
Discontinued
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User manual
All (6)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
Can I alternate Avent Natural and Classic+ bottles and nipples?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses