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2 year warranty

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Philips Avent Natural nipple

Discontinued

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Philips AventNatural nipple

SCF654/27

Philips Avent Natural nipple

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 3.4 MB
  • 21 October 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting