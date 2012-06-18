2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF660/27
2 Bottles
4oz/125ml
Newborn flow nipple
0m+
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.
Five different nipple flow rates are available.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
nancy13
18/06/2012
US
The bottles are perfect and dont leak
Th AVENT feeding bottles are perfect for my baby. The 4 oz. size is small, the perfect size for my baby's hands to start holding her own bottle. The bottles are easy to use and assamble, Quality is top.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Sochee
17/06/2012
US
I love avent bottles
My son loves the avent bottles. I never had a problem with the bottle. I wish they can add more fun to the bottles like animals or some pictures on those bottles.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Courty
28/01/2013
US
Product leaks
Baby ended up all wet because where the cap connects to the bottle would leak. It was like this for 3 out of the 4 bottles I had. It was also the first time using them. I ended up tossing them and switched to a different bottle brand. Please fix the product design.
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
This review was made for SCF660/17 Classic PES baby bottle
A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.