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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Classic PES baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF663/17
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User manual
All (7)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Sealing discs for feeding bottle
Are air bubbles in Philips Avent bottles normal?