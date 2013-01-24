Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Toddler sippy cups

    Philips AVENT

    Insulated Cup

    SCF670/01
    AVENT
    Overall Rating / 5
    AVENT
    • Keeps drinks fresh for longer Keeps drinks fresh for longer Keeps drinks fresh for longer
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips AVENT Insulated Cup

      SCF670/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Keeps drinks fresh for longer

      The Philips AVENT Insulated Cup is ideal for out and about. This stylish animal themed cup keeps drinks fresh for longer. Includes a bite resistant spout and a non-spill valve. See all benefits

        Keeps drinks fresh for longer

        Non-spill bite resistant spout

        • 260ml
        • 12m+
        Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

        Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

        This stylish cup helps keep your toddler’s drink fresh for longer when out and about

        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

        Faster flow and bite resistant spout

        Faster flow and bite resistant spout

        Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

        Flip-top lid for hygienic leak-proof transport

        Flip-top lid for hygienic leak-proof transport

        The flip-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

        Soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

        Soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

        Cup is designed with soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Mexico
          Yes

        • What is included

          Insulated cup 260ml / 9oz
          1  pcs
          Flip top lid
          1  pcs
          Sport spout
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          12 months +

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • Not inter-changeable with other Philips AVENT Toddler Cups

