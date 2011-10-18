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  • Keeps drinks fresh for longer
  • Keeps drinks fresh for longer

Discontinued

Philips AventInsulated Cup

SCF670/01

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Keeps drinks fresh for longer
The Philips Avent Insulated Cup is ideal for out and about. This stylish animal themed cup keeps drinks fresh for longer. Includes a bite resistant spout and a non-spill valve.
See all benefits

Non-spill bite resistant spout

Keeps drinks fresh for longer

  • 260ml

  • 12m+

Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh

This stylish cup helps keep your toddler’s drink fresh for longer when out and about

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

Faster flow and bite resistant spout

Faster flow and bite resistant spout

Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

18/10/2011

US

US

product is good!

I love the cup and so does my son its his favorite cup. the only problem i have with it is the stopper in the cup is starting to get yucky and their is no replacement ones in any of the stores. It started to go bad about 2 weeks after we bought the cup. My son loves the cup so much he will not let me give him another cup please do start selling the replacement vavles somewhere close!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF670/01 Insulated Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF670/01 Insulated Cup

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Disclaimers

  1. Not inter-changeable with other Philips AVENT Toddler Cups