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Discontinued

Philips AventNatural baby bottle

SCF693/37

3.3

| (52) Reviews

2 awards

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

See all benefits

Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 3 Bottles

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Slow flow nipple

  • 1m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Image of AWARD-961237
  • Image of AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

52

Reviews

16/08/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Best bottles with great quality

These bottles are my first choice my baby loves philips avent bottles . I tried other brands as well but didn't find the quality like Philips bottles. I am feeding my baby since birth with philips and really love this product. It has great suction which makes baby to latch properly. Worth buying ..

Pros

Bottles have good quality and can be used with different size nipples

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

Date of Use 2020-04-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

Date of Use 2020-04-16

16/01/2017

Canada

Canada

Amazing product

Avent Feeding bottles are durable, easy to use, safe for babies, has an original design. Love this and my next child can even use it just buy a new set of nipples.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/37 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/37 Natural baby bottle

23/05/2014

Canada

Canada

simple to use, baby does well on them

I started using Avent Natural bottles when my little one was 2 months old. We stopped BFing due to a case of thrush, we were using Life Factory bottles and it was taking her almost an hour to finish a 4oz bottle! We switched to Avent using the second level nipples. At first she found it hard to latch because the nipple shape was so different than what she was used to, but once she got the hang of it they worked awesome. She would finish a 5 to 6 oz bottle in about 20 mins, burp no problem and was content after. The three part system is super easy to clean. I noticed someone below mentioned the markings coming off but I've washed my bottles a lot and haven't had an issue, plus you generally don't need to scrub the outside of the bottle. I also like the convenient "staging" of the nipples as they adapt to my babies needs. I paid $15+ for each 4oz LifeFactory bottle and only $20 for a 3-pack of 9oz Avent ones (on sale mind you), and they were well worth the money. (LifeFactory not so much) All in all a good product and I would definitely recommend these for formula fed babies of all ages.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF693/17 Natural baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011