2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF766/00
9oz
12m+ Straw
Awards
3.6
of 5
27
Reviews
eLiz34
14/03/2016
US
Twist n Shout! Our Go-To Cup.
After trialing several different brands to the delight of my local baby store ;), hands down, I prefer (read: love) this insulated straw cup. (+) Love the twist n sip function - drop the cup, no big deal - the straw is tucked in, clean, and not on the floor. (+) Toddler friendly - my kids love being able to twist the cup open All. By. Themselves! Whether it took a few seconds when they were at the intro age for the cup or a quick "I'm so tricky" at an older age - they like the function and sense of mastery. Having a cup they love from 1-4 y/o+ so far has been awesome. (+) Assembly - I find the assembly to be quick and clear. After trialing a few other brands that have either thin straws or multiple plastic pieces you need to get just right, I really appreciate the quick assembly of this cup for this momma on the go. (+) Easy to clean. I do use a straw brush and bottle bush to clean the cup but I find due to the width of the straw and the cup that it is a quick breeze. (+) Volume - The 9 oz. size is great for an event. We do a lot of Chicago exploring, so I appreciate a size that accommodates some adventures. (+) It does not leak! This should have been closer to the top. Raise the roof. No leaks. While I did receive this cup complimentary to review, I was quite excited upon receipt as the features I love have remained constant. Worth every penny of its already reasonable cost.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups
BeckyB
11/03/2016
US
Great cup!
I'll begin by saying that I received this as a free sample product. That said, my review is based only on my experience with the cup. This is definitely a quality cup that lives up to it's claims. It's very durable as well as cute. The colors and designs are so cheerful! I love that it's a safer plastic and though it's dishwasher safe, we prefer to wash it by hand. It does take a little time to learn how to safely dissemble it. To clean, we just fill a bowl with hot soapy water and let the parts soak for awhile, rinse and let air dry. Two issues to keep in mind: 1. The straw is not as durable as the cup itself. If you're child is a chewer, you may need to keep an eye on the condition of the straw. It can be trimmed if the end becomes frayed. 2. And second, if you keep the cup filled and refrigerated, you need to release the pressure by loosening and then re-tightening the lid. If you do that you should have no problems with leaking.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups
CrystalM
08/03/2016
US
Love this cup
I received the my twist n sip insulated cup as a free sample to test and review. I'm glad I did. I loved it, as well as my son. The design is cute and it worked well. Easy to use without any leaks. Washing is easy as well. It kept my son's drink cold for longer than expected. I'll be purchasing more for my little guy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF766/00 Insulated straw cups