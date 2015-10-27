GtubeMom1. Our son was as born extremely premature with a severe cleft lip and palate. Because of this and other complications he never learned to feed by mouth and had to be fed via g-tube. His therapists recommended multiple nipples and cups but he didn't make progress with any of them. He has trouble with suction so straws were frustrating for him. I had to remove all the spill proof attachments on all his sippy cups so he could try to drink on his own since these require suction as well. This resulted in big spills all over the place and he never was comfortable with them. Then I discovered this cup and it was like a lightbulb went on for him. For the first time ever he was taking full feedings by mouth and actually enjoying it. Plus he started feeding himself!!!! He doesn't have to suck at all and when he tilts it back he doesn't get flooded with milk plus he doesn't have to worry if he's holding it correctly it works no matter which side he picks it up from. And if he knocks it over there's very little mess since the only portion that spills is the bit trapped in the reservoir at the top. We now only rarely have to use his tube for feedings and he's starting to explore other foods as well. I showed his therapist the cup and she's now recommending it to other families with great success. This cup opened up a whole world to our son I'm so thankful it was created