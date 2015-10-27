2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF782/15
260ml
9oz
9m+
This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.
The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.
This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won’t have to worry about spills or messes.
Awards
3.0
of 5
61
Reviews
jojo1st
27/10/2015
Canada
Perfect for teaching cup drinking
I had tried numerous toddler cups with my son who was 18 months old and they either were too hard for him to suck a drink from or soaked him. At 18 months this cup worked perfectly, to the people saying it soaks the child I would suggest the child might be a little too young for this particular cup and to try one of the spout or straw cups first. It comes apart entirely, including the inside suction and rubber seal parts for cleaning. We are on our second cup as the first one got accidentally left at the cottage. I feel my son learned a great deal about drinking from actual cups with this. He can drink from a normal cup perfectly now at 21 months although we keep it confined to the kitchen for easy clean ups if accidents occur. He uses the training up otherwise
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782/53 My First Big Kid Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782/53 My First Big Kid Cup
Jenalefrian
12/01/2023
US
Special Needs!
I LOVE this cup! Thank you for making a product that is not outrageously priced and easily accessible. My daughter has Cerebral Palsy. We have tried EVERY cup out there! She is older, 16. And this cup makes her feel independent and not like a baby with a sippy cup. She doesn't have to ask us to get her a drink everytime she needs one. The handles are great for her. She had strokes on both sides of her brain. So she has never been able to use a bottle or a cup with a straw. Her mouth muscles and brain just can't suck swallow and breath at the same time. All the other cups that don't have a spout to suck on have the rim you have to suck. She just cant do that. But she CAN use this cup just pressing her lips against the cup when she puts it to her mouth. The only other cup we have ever been able to find and use was a cup I found in Italy when we went on vacation. We had that cup for a year! It just recently dropped and cracked. They dont ship to the USA. So grateful and thankful I found these here! Thank for making different kinds of cups for all different kinds of kiddos!! We appreciate it!
Pros
It's great for kids with special needs. It has handles. It doesn't have a spout.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782/56 My First Big Kid Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782/56 My First Big Kid Cup
carriek38
01/12/2015
US
Really great transitional cup.
I bought a pair of these or my twins. They work great & really don't leak. My girls could use them easily by about 18mos, maybe a bit earlier. Just for kicks, within a few days of getting the cups, both girls figured out how to press the edge of the cup & dump them out. They never used spout cups, but like the straws & this was a great way to ease them into regular cups. Unfortunately, I accidentally melted them & it's been so much less expensive to replace them with the straw cups that I haven't gotten more yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782/55 My First Big Kid Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF782/55 My First Big Kid Cup
77% of surveyed pediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)
72% of surveyed pediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology(independent online research, USA, April 2016)