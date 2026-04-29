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Philips Avent Grown Up Cup
Discontinued
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All (10)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
Can I use this Philips Avent product in the microwave?
Can I prepare infant formula in Philips Avent cups?
Are Philips Avent cups recyclable?