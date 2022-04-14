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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Philips AventAnti-colic baby bottle

SCY103/02

4.5
| (28) Reviews
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic bottles’ with anti-colic valve system and textured nipple is designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy.
See all benefits

Designed for uninterrupted feeding

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 2 Bottles

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Flow 2 nipple

  • 1m+

Unique anti-colic valve – designed to reduce air ingestion

Unique anti-colic valve – designed to reduce air ingestion

Our clinically proven* Anti-colic valve is designed to reduce colic and gas. Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing. Fussing is significantly reduced at night as babies fed with Philips Avent anti-colic bottles experienced 60 % less fussing than babies fed with a leading competitor’s vented bottle.

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

Nipple shape designed for secure latch

Nipple shape designed for secure latch

The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

28

Reviews

2
1

14/04/2022

US

US

Amazing anti colic bottle

We received the Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel and I am so happy to report that it did not disappoint! It was the perfect flow for my baby and just a reliable choice when planning to take a bottle on the go! We always trust the Philips Avent brand and I'm so happy that this bottle lives up to all their standards. No spilling, perfect size, and great nipple for my baby's needs.

This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle

This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle

13/04/2022

US

US

Great Bottle

I received this bottle from Stellar Product Testing Panel. This bottle is great for my baby. I have loved Philips Avent bottles from the beginning, so I was very excited when I received this bottle to try out. My baby has spit up issues since the newborn days, and ever since using this bottle, it has really decreased the amount of spit ups. It has also made my baby less gassy. In addition to it being good for my baby, this bottle is great for cleaning as well. The wide neck and minimal parts makes it quick and easy planning. I would definitely recommend this bottle to any moms facing colic type issues with their little one.

This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle

This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle

11/04/2022

US

US

Philips Avent Anti colic bottle review

This bottle does the trick! The nipple size and shape were comfortable for my baby. It was easy to hold while feeding him and I appreciated the wider bottle to prevent tipping. It is extremely easy to clean! I did not experience and above normal gas or reflux issues with this bottle. Thanks Stellar Panel reviews for another great product!

This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle

This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle

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Disclaimers

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.

  2. Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.

  3. What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.