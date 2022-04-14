I received this baby bottle from the Stellar Product Testing Panel. I am a mom of three, with my youngest still breastfed and taking from a bottle during the day, so I have experience with MANY, MANY different brands and types of bottles. I most recently was using the Avent Natural Baby bottles for my youngest, and therefore already was familiar with and trusted this brand. My baby easily transitioned to using this bottle and drank from it without any transition period. It did seem to ease burping and spit-up after feeds, which was nice; but I have to admit, we were already out of the earliest, more difficult colic phase when we received the product. I love that the bottle is BPA free and I can feel safe heating the milk in warm water, knowing the bottle is safe to be heated and reheated. It is only 4 pieces – the bottle, the cap, the nipple and the bottle cover, so it is super easy to take apart and clean, and then place back together. It is the perfect size to fit in the bottle pockets in our diaper bag or in the stroller, to it fits easily, as compare to some more rounded bottles. The only issue I had was with the nipple provided, as this was a larger 9-ounce bottle and came with a size 2 nipple, which was faster than I would prefer for a younger, breastfed baby, as I want to encourage a natural feeding experience when my baby is feeding by bottle, to extend my breastfeeding relationship. Not an issue however, as I could buy the size 1 nipple without issue and easily replaced it. As far as I can see there is no preemie nipple, which I know some moms, myself included, use early on when bottle feeding breastfed babies <6 months, so that may limit the use for some in the earliest newborn phase, when colic is at the worst.