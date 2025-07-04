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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips AventNatural Response Nipple

SCY963/04

4.4
| (718) Reviews
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right nipple is important. See more info below.
See all benefits

A nipple that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • Natural Response Nipple

  • 4 pieces

  • Flow 3 Nipple

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

718

Reviews

04/07/2025

US

US

My new helper

Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this nipple set. I loved this nipple for our bottles — it was fantastic for paced feeding! My little girl tends to drink her milk quickly and often ends up with an upset stomach, but this nipple really helped. I especially love the no-drip feature; I can turn the bottle upside down and it won’t leak, which is amazing. The wide neck design is another huge plus! Since my baby had oral ties, the wide shape made it much easier for both of us, and it’s also so much easier to clean!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY963/44 Natural Response Nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY963/44 Natural Response Nipple

03/07/2025

US

US

Baby approves

We received the Avent Natural Response Nipple Set from Stellar Product Testing Panel and love them! The no-drip tip was wonderful no mess when baby threw her bottle down. Our baby to be very comfortably pause to swallow and breathe while feeding. I believe the flow worked perfectly for our girl she didn't seem frightened with it and definitely wasn't choking so I think it was a perfect fit for her. I really liked the wide shape of the nipple it seemed more of a natural shap and they were easy to clean. I really liked how much my daughter enjoyed them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY963/44 Natural Response Nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY963/44 Natural Response Nipple

03/07/2025

US

US

Wonderful Nipple Set

Wow what a great nipple set! The I love the no drip tip on this nipple set. It helped reduce wasted milk and messes wherever the baby is feeding. My baby was able to comfortably pause to swallow and breathe while feeding. Since my baby is combo fed I was afraid that the flow of the bottle would not suit my baby but it was the opposite. The pace was perfect, not too much and not too little where she is struggling to get milk out. The wide shape and feel of this nipple set was wonderful. It definitely mimicked the breast which was great for me since my baby was feeding both ways breast fed and also formula milk. The nipple is extremely easy to clean and sterilize. The thing that I like most about this nipple set is that it’s very durable my baby has teeth and it’s still holding up pretty well. I would definitely recommend this product to my family and friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY963/44 Natural Response Nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCY963/44 Natural Response Nipple

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to previous packaging.

  2. Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.

  3. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.