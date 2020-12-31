ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Shaving heads

SH90/50

2.9

| (43) Reviews

SH90 has been replaced by SH91

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

SH90 has been replaced by SH91

  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH91 instead

Replacement heads for Shaver series 9000

Replacement heads for Shaver series 9000

SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.

Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

43

Reviews

31/12/2020

Canada

Canada

Had this since its debut. Still awesome.

I got this as a gift because I was using a foil shaver and if sucked. All foils do. It's been mega years now since I got this one and I love it. You would have to offer me a pretty good deal to upgrade. You made this way, way to dependable....lol......your fault. Lol.. ;))

Pros

Dependable. Long lasting. Close shave with low irritability.

Cons

Getting harder to find replacement blades.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads SH90/73 V-Track Precision Blades PRO Fits S9000 (S9xxx) Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx

Date of Use 2018-12-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads SH90/73 V-Track Precision Blades PRO Fits S9000 (S9xxx) Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx

Date of Use 2018-12-31

25/07/2021

US

US

DO NOT PURCHASE

I bought a different razor for my husband & didn't care for it. Bought the Norelco that was great for a couple months. No longer works and can't find replacement heads.

Cons

Razor & replacements are overly expensive. Heads only last a couple months and can't find refills anywhere.

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/72 Shaving heads

Date of Use 2020-06-25

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/72 Shaving heads

Date of Use 2020-06-25

16/01/2021

US

US

Awesome product

Been using a Phillips razor for several years. Clean shave.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/72 Shaving heads

Date of Use 2019-01-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/72 Shaving heads

Date of Use 2019-01-15

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products