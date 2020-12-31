2 year warranty
Discontinued
SH90/50
SH90 has been replaced by SH91
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.
Discontinued
Buy SH91 instead
SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.
The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
2.9
of 5
43
Reviews
herman.johnny5
31/12/2020
Canada
Had this since its debut. Still awesome.
I got this as a gift because I was using a foil shaver and if sucked. All foils do. It's been mega years now since I got this one and I love it. You would have to offer me a pretty good deal to upgrade. You made this way, way to dependable....lol......your fault. Lol.. ;))
Pros
Dependable. Long lasting. Close shave with low irritability.
Cons
Getting harder to find replacement blades.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads SH90/73 V-Track Precision Blades PRO Fits S9000 (S9xxx) Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx
Date of Use 2018-12-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads SH90/73 V-Track Precision Blades PRO Fits S9000 (S9xxx) Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx
Date of Use 2018-12-31
Flamingle
25/07/2021
US
DO NOT PURCHASE
I bought a different razor for my husband & didn't care for it. Bought the Norelco that was great for a couple months. No longer works and can't find replacement heads.
Cons
Razor & replacements are overly expensive. Heads only last a couple months and can't find refills anywhere.
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/72 Shaving heads
Date of Use 2020-06-25
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/72 Shaving heads
Date of Use 2020-06-25
Johnny oli
16/01/2021
US
Awesome product
Been using a Phillips razor for several years. Clean shave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/72 Shaving heads
Date of Use 2019-01-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/72 Shaving heads
Date of Use 2019-01-15