Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    Headphones

    SHB2505BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Don’t stop the music Don’t stop the music Don’t stop the music
      -{discount-value}

      Headphones

      SHB2505BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Don’t stop the music

      Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone’s voice assistant.

      Headphones

      Don’t stop the music

      Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone’s voice assistant.

      Don’t stop the music

      Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone’s voice assistant.

      Headphones

      Don’t stop the music

      Anything goes when you have your tunes. These true wireless in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 20 hours play time with the portable charging case. Double-press the multi-function button to wake your phone’s voice assistant.

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Don’t stop the music

        Get up to 20 hours play time and 14 hours talk time

        With their portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down. You get up to three hours play time or talk time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 1.5 hours.

        Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

        You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

        6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

        The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

        A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to set up your next playlist, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Portable charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket

        Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • Handsfree
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up 10  m

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          6.5  cm
          Width
          4.1  cm
          Depth
          3.6  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          15  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.12  kg
          Nett weight
          0.046  kg
          Tare weight
          0.074  kg
          EAN
          69 51613 98173 3

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          37  cm
          Width
          27  cm
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Gross weight
          4.2  kg
          Nett weight
          1.104  kg
          Tare weight
          3.096  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 98173 0

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          17.8  cm
          Width
          12.8  cm
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.4  kg
          Nett weight
          0.138  kg
          Tare weight
          0.262  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 51613 98173 7

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Call on Hold
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion
          Music play time
          3+9  hr
          Standby time
          60hr
          Talk time
          2.5hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Magnet type
          NdFeB

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes ear caps
        • USB charging cable

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips