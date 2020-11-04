2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB2505BK/00
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
Black
You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.
Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
ganeshnc
04/11/2020
US
great product at a good price!
great product at good price! price to performance excellent
Pros
excellent battery
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series SHB2505BK Headphones