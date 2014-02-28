Search terms

    SHE3550BK/00
    • Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass
      Big beats, pumping bass

      Ultra small, big bass Philips MyJam Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.

      Ultra small, big bass Philips MyJam Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort. See all benefits

        Big beats, pumping bass

        Compact design

        • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
        • In-ear

        2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

        Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.

        Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

        Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

        Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

        An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

        A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

        Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

        Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

        To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Eartips
          3 sizes S, M, L

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          20 -20 000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          10mW
          Sensitivity
          101  dB
          Speaker diameter
          8.6  mm
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          copper
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.125  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 51613 99137 8
          Height
          6  cm
          Length
          18.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.036  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.089  kg
          Width
          8.1  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.127  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99137 1
          Height
          13.9  cm
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.288  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.839  kg
          Width
          17.9  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.7  cm
          EAN
          69 51613 99137 4
          Gross weight
          0.026  kg
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.012  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.014  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          1.2  cm
          Height
          1.85  cm
          Weight
          0.011  kg
          Width
          2.1  cm

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

