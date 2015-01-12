2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE8105BL/27
Deep and pure bass – always
The Philips SHE8105 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort, while in-line remote lets you switch easily from music to calls.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected.
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