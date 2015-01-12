2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE8105SL/27
Deep and pure bass – always
The Philips SHE8105 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort, while in-line remote lets you switch easily from music to calls.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected.
This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.
The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!
Reviews