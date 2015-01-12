ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE8105SL/27

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Gold
Gold
Red
Red
Silver
Silver

Deep and pure bass – always

The Philips SHE8105 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort, while in-line remote lets you switch easily from music to calls.

See all benefits

with solid metal housing

Deep and pure bass – always

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected.

Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products