    Headphones

    Kids headphones

      For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment. See all benefits

        Designed for kids

        Tailor sized for kids, Maximum volume limited

        • On-ear
        • Blue & Green
        Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

        Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

        The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

        32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

        Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

        The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.

        Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

        Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

        The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

        Maximum volume limited to 85dB for safe music enjoyment

        Kid’s Headphones let you rest assured that its volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.

        Durable stainless steel headband built for playing hard

        No matter how rough its little master, the stainless steel headband will be survive.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          10 - 24 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          106  dB

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.0853  kg
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.0436  kg
          Tare weight
          0.0417  kg
          Width
          19.8  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 44857 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.45  kg
          Height
          25.5  cm
          Length
          20.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.1308  kg
          Tare weight
          0.3192  kg
          Width
          18.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 44861 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Height
          13  cm
          Weight
          0.0436  kg
          Width
          13  cm

