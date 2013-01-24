  • 30 day return guarantee

  • Free shipping on orders over $50

  • Free return

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    Stereo Headphones

    SHP5401/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • For at home and on the go For at home and on the go For at home and on the go
      -{discount-value}

      Stereo Headphones

      SHP5401/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      • Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.
      • Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort
      • The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality
      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Stereo Headphones

      • Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.
      • Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort
      • The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality
      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response
      See all benefits

      • Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.
      • Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort
      • The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality
      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response
      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Stereo Headphones

      • Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.
      • Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort
      • The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality
      • 40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion
      • Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all TV Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Stereo Headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        For at home and on the go

        Powerful sound and lightweight portability combine in these stereo headphones, providing you with great sound and maximum comfort for indoor and outdoor usage

        Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

        The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

        Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

        The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.

        The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

        Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

        Ultra-soft headband cushions for supreme wearing comfort

        The ultra-soft headband cushions wrapped in a matching fabric with the ear cushions allow snug and secure fit on the top of the head, without adding any pressure to the skull.

        40mm speaker driver delivers sound without distortion

        The 40 mm speaker driver is made of a composite mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that delivers sound without audible distortion.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Frequency response
          15 - 28 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          one-sided
          Connector
          3.5 & 6.3  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          Oxygen Free Copper

        • Accessories

          Adaptor plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          26  cm
          Width
          20.6  cm
          Depth
          11.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.179  kg
          Gross weight
          0.444  kg
          Tare weight
          0.265  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43923 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          74.1  cm
          Width
          45  cm
          Height
          57.7  cm
          Nett weight
          4.296  kg
          Gross weight
          14.473  kg
          Tare weight
          10.177  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43924 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          43  cm
          Width
          35.8  cm
          Height
          27.6  cm
          Nett weight
          1.074  kg
          Gross weight
          3.227  kg
          Tare weight
          2.153  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 43925 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips