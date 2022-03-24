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  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
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  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
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  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

Discontinued

Saeco XelsisSuper-automatic espresso machine

SM7685/04

4.6
| (5) Reviews

1 award

The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
Up to 15 world’s famous recipes from common Espresso & Cappuccino to specialty coffees like Flat White or Americano. Simply swipe the touch screen to select the drink and if desired customize it through our intuitive Coffee Equalizer™
See all benefits

The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

  • 15 Beverages

  • Latteduo system

  • Stainless Steel

  • 12-step adjustable grinder

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

8 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

8 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

Everyone’s personalized favorites can be saved in up to 8 user profiles using the convenient display

CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

Saeco technology allows you to extract the best flavors from your favorite coffee beans for intense and authentic aroma and taste (roasted, chocolaty, nutty, fruity, flowery, spicy)

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-961326

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

3
2
1

24/03/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Good milk based coffee

The machine gives excellent coffee and very good milk-based coffee, which is not always the case for other machines.

Pros

Ease of use

Cons

Water tank too small, should be double.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis SM7685/04 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis SM7685/04 Super-automatic espresso machine

03/01/2022

Canada

Canada

Excellent quality

The freshness and the greatness of coffee within a super easy machine to team up

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis SM7685/04 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis SM7685/04 Super-automatic espresso machine

25/12/2020

Canada

Canada

Love this machine

Machine does everything i wanted in a machine. Nicolai at Bellucci have me excellant service.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis SM7685/04 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis SM7685/04 Super-automatic espresso machine

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns

  2. Energy label: B-class, according to the Swiss Energy Label and based on the EN 60661 standard measurement method.