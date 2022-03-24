I'm writing this to encourage Saeco to improve design more than I am to help purchases. For the latter I suggest testing out the machine several times to see that it suits you. For the former I don't know where else to provide this feedback, indeed I am satisfied if this is not posted but makes it way into meaningful review of feedback. For me, I like the ability to clean the brew unit and the profile settings for customization making it better than my prior - competitor's- machine; but the frothing and meaning of the settings are less than I'd expect for a premium machine. Issues: 1) The temperature of the milk and froth is not controllable and not warm enough for my taste or if going into an unpreheated cup. 2) There is no manual frothing attachment to froth by steam ejection to bypass autofrothing from a carafe or to supplement the temperature. (A wand to attach onto the frother outlet and a machine setting seem to be all that is needed to add this.) 3) The hose from the frother to the carafe does not steam clean to my satisfaction - and the steam flush back is not adjustable to address this although the duration used is understandable because you don't want to cook the milk in the carafe. Thus, each use involves removal and hand flush. The material at the attachment points then fatigues with many cracks appearing and the hose fails within 3 months use (see photo). 4) The settings and what they do are unexplained, specifically the 3 settings "strength", "coffee" and "taste" each do what? Coffee seems to be an amount but what do the other 2 do and what is the difference between "strength" and "taste"? They express no objective values, the manuals don't say what they do and support doesn't know and cannot find out. 5) Oddly the bean hopper doesn't tell you when it is getting low, only when it is out.