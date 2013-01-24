Home
    FACE Shavers

    Star Wars special edition

    Star Wars Stormtrooper Electric Shaver SW175|Norelco

    SW175/81
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Shave & style: One tool, any look Shave & style: One tool, any look Shave & style: One tool, any look
      Star Wars special edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Electric Shaver SW175|Norelco

      SW175/81
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Shave & style: One tool, any look

      Philips special edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Norelco electric shaver helps you master your shaving needs while allowing 40 minutes of cordless shaving. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $79.99
      Star Wars special edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Electric Shaver SW175|Norelco

      Shave & style: One tool, any look

      Philips special edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Norelco electric shaver helps you master your shaving needs while allowing 40 minutes of cordless shaving.

      Shave & style: One tool, any look

      Philips special edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Norelco electric shaver helps you master your shaving needs while allowing 40 minutes of cordless shaving. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $79.99
      Star Wars special edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Electric Shaver SW175|Norelco

      Shave & style: One tool, any look

      Philips special edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Norelco electric shaver helps you master your shaving needs while allowing 40 minutes of cordless shaving.

        Star Wars special edition

        Star Wars special edition

        Star Wars Stormtrooper Electric Shaver SW175|Norelco

        Shave & style: One tool, any look

        Wield the force!

        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 4-direction Flex Heads
        • SmartClick beard styler
        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

        40 minutes of cordless shaving

        40 minutes of cordless shaving

        You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        Design for finer grip

        Design for finer grip

        Unique ergonomic grip ensuring complete control and extra precision.

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Change your look with the SmartClick beard styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          4-direction Flex Heads
          SkinComfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Beard styler
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Power

          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Run time
          40 min / 13 shaves
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Anti-slip grip
          Color
          Star Wars StormTrooper

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

