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  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
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  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
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  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
  • Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

Discontinued

Wireless sports headphones

TAA4216BK/00

Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.
These tough, lightweight wireless on-ear headphones are built for active lifestyles. Removable and washable ear-cup covers keep you comfortable whether you’re hitting the treadmill or the beach. 35 hours play time keeps the music going.
See all benefits

Stay active. Feel fresh. Rock out.

  • Washable ear-cup cushions

  • Lightweight and rugged

  • IP55 dust/water protection

Go further. 35 hours play time

Go further. 35 hours play time

With 35 hours play time from a single charge, these wireless on-ear headphones are with you while you train-and beyond. A full charge takes less than 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you 2 hours more play time.

For sports or on the go. Washable ear-cup cushions

For sports or on the go. Washable ear-cup cushions

The soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. No matter what you do when you're wearing these headphones, you'll always be able to get them feeling fresh again!

IP55 dust/water protection

IP55 dust/water protection

An IP55 rating means your headphones are as happy on dusty trails as they are in heavy rain. However hard you sweat-and wherever you go-nothing will stop you!

Technical Specifications

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