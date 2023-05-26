2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAA7607BK/00
Free your ears. Hear it all.
Run it, ride it, stroll it, love it! Light, comfy, and tough, these open-ear wireless sports headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too. From parks to city streets, your training just got an upgrade.
Open-ear fit
Bone conduction
Clear calls
LED safety lights
Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, which means you don't need to put an earbud in your ear, or wear headphones that cover your ear. Instead, the sound travels from your cheekbones directly to the inner ear-and your music magically appears in your head!
Hitting the trail in the rain? An IP66 rating means dirt or a downpour won't stop these open-ear headphones, and they're safe and easy to charge even after they've gotten wet. Simply wipe them down and attach them to the magnetic charging cradle.
Run at night. Hike a mountain trail at dusk. Or cycle in the woods. With a bright LED light-strip on the rear of the neckband, you'll stay visible in dim environments. You can control the LEDs via the Philips Headphones app, or via the on/off button on the neckband.
1.7
of 5
6
Reviews
Goe78
26/05/2023
US
Very good machine
Very well options. I can make the personalized coffee quality and quantity for each cup 🥤
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2022-04-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2022-04-26
Let down by Philips
17/09/2024
US
Avoid as replacement charger cables not available
AS per others. No replacement charger available, Philips don't appear to care and you are sent on a wild goose chase
Pros
Decent when it worked
Cons
Pointless having if you cannot charge and use
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2024-05-17
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2024-05-17
ibotheshort
13/07/2024
US
Poor product don't buy
When I started to ise it I thought 3-4 stars, since the noice level was fair. That is the only one good point. Negatives: •Heavy but that's lets say ok •With longish hair, LED does not something like positive •Charge Cable! Just nonsence. İf it get lost or damage then you can not replace it. So you will end up with a useless plastic waste... •Programming is also poor. You always must turn it off. Otherwise battery runs out. On the other hand the other one from an another brand, turns itself off after 10-15 minutes when it doesn't receive signal from a mobile device. So it saves energy. But this öne keeps on working. •To turn it off is also an issue. You will have to push the on-off sooo long to off it. •
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2023-06-13
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2023-06-13
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.