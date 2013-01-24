Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Tangle-free tunes
Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 7 hours play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing another 1 hour. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tangle-free tunes
Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 7 hours play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing another 1 hour. See all benefits
Tangle-free tunes
Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 7 hours play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing another 1 hour. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tangle-free tunes
Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 7 hours play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing another 1 hour. See all benefits
In-ear wireless headphones with mic
Philips shop price
Total:
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.
These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together, and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When you pull them out of a bag or pocket, you won't have to untie a knot before you can tune in to your playlist.
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.
The 8 mm neodymium drivers deliver great sound, and you get up to 7 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 1 hour.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Power
Design
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions