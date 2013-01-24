Home
    Headphones

    In-ear wireless headphones

      Love those moments where the bass kicks in? These in-ear wireless headphones deliver stronger bass at the touch of a button! You get 10 hours play time, fast charging, and soft wing tips for a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. See all benefits

        Feel that bass

        • 8.2mm drivers/ closed back
        • In-ear
        BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

        BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

        These wireless headphones boast 8.2 mm neodymium drivers that give you clear sound and punchy bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button on the in-line remote. You'll feel the difference instantly.

        10 hours play time. USB-C charging

        10 hours play time. USB-C charging

        You get 10 hours play time from a 2-hours charge via USB-C. If you're running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will give you another 1.5 hours. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

        Secure, flexible, comfortable

        Secure, flexible, comfortable

        The oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers give you a comfortable in-ear fit. Soft wing tips fit snuggly under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.

        Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

        Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

        Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

        Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train extra 1.5 hours

        If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

        One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Speaker diameter
          8.2mm
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          105  dB

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call management
          • Answer / End call
          • Reject call

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          USB-C cable

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Music play time
          10  hr

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2  cm
          Width
          10  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Weight
          0.016  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.082  kg
          Nett weight
          0.035  kg
          Tare weight
          0.047  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10967 4
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Nett weight
          0.84  kg
          Tare weight
          1.948  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10967 1
          Gross weight
          2.788  kg
          Height
          21.2  cm
          Length
          42.2  cm
          Width
          22  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.298  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10967 8
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Length
          10.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.105  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.193  kg
          Width
          10.1  cm

