ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

Discontinued

2000 series TAK2000BL Kids' on-ear headphones

TAK2000BL/00

Available in

Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
See all benefits
Always safe, always fun. Volume limited to 85 dB*

Always safe, always fun. Volume limited to 85 dB*

Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones have been volume limited to 85 dB*. Music, cartoons, movies, educational videos: whatever they’re into, you can relax knowing they won’t be listening too loud.

Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

Kid-friendly comfort and easy to use

Smaller ear cups with soft ear-cup cushions keep these lightweight headphones comfortable for kids. The cushioned headband also adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way around to put the headphones on.

Colorful design with customizable ear cups

Colorful design with customizable ear cups

The multi-colored design makes the headphones stand out in all the right ways—and kids can customize their headphones using their own works of art! Simply lift the transparent ear-cup window, add their drawings or paintings, and click the window closed again.

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products