2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAK2000BL/00
Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones have been volume limited to 85 dB*. Music, cartoons, movies, educational videos: whatever they’re into, you can relax knowing they won’t be listening too loud.
Smaller ear cups with soft ear-cup cushions keep these lightweight headphones comfortable for kids. The cushioned headband also adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way around to put the headphones on.
The multi-colored design makes the headphones stand out in all the right ways—and kids can customize their headphones using their own works of art! Simply lift the transparent ear-cup window, add their drawings or paintings, and click the window closed again.
Reviews