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  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours play time

Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

TAPH802BK/00

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Sleek design. 30 hours play time
Wherever your week takes you. These wireless over-ear headphonesmake your commute more enjoyable with balanced, detalied sound and up to 30 hours play time. If you need more, quick charging gives you between 2 and 6 hours extra power
See all benefits

Hi-Res Audio wireless headphones

Sleek design. 30 hours play time

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

Every commute. 30 hours play time.

Week in, week out, these headphones are up to the most demanding commute. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 30 hours play time or talk time. Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

Detailed sound. Powerful bass

Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencie

Flexible design

These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

26/10/2022

US

US

Excellent quality!

Philips has always been synonymous with high quality products for me, and this product is a great example!

Pros

Music quality!

Cons

_

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH802BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH802BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary