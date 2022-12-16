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Discontinued

Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

TAPH805BK/00

2
| (6) Reviews
Control the silence
Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip
See all benefits

Over-ear wireless active noise canceling headphone

Control the silence

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

30 hours play time or talk time (25 hours with ANC on)

On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Canceling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging--Rapid Charge and Quick Charge--give you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time.

Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Lose yourself, not the music

Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

Smooth, adjustable headband. Soft ear-cup cushions

From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

6

Reviews

5

16/12/2022

US

US

Verified buyer

Excellent sound, but controls not user friendly.

The most difficult thing is trying to switch from one device to another. The Bluetooth pairing is quirky. Also, after 2 weeks, I am still not sure when noice cancelling is engaged or not. Yes, I hear a difference, but when I play music, it seems to cancel the noise reduction!!

Pros

Sound is excellent

Cons

Workmanship is a bit shoddy. Plastic is no way to go on items that get handled the way this does.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

19/02/2022

Canada

Canada

Good Sound

I had this headphone for 2 years now and after 1.5 years the BT wouldn't power ON. Works with cable. Service wouldn't repair it. It has very good sound, better than most of its competitors. I would not recommend this model however the new models look more promising and hopefully one day I'll try them.

Pros

Good Sound and functionality

Cons

no USB-C socket (new models seems have it) broke down after 1.5 years no warranty left and service said for me to find a local repair shop. Apparently they don't repair the units.

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

15/11/2021

US

US

Definitely on the fragile side

Great sounds quality, and I enjoy the wired/wireless combo. Only complaints at first we're the 2.5mm nonstandard jack and the somewhat finicky touch controls. That is, until the headphones died in 6 months. These are fragile! In those 6 months, they were dropped twice from hip height and worn in the Seattle drizzle, and that was apparently enough to do them in.

Pros

Great sounds quality and feature set

Cons

Touch controls finicky, and it only lasted 6 months

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary