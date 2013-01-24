Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones

    Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

    TAPH805BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Control the silence Control the silence Control the silence
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

      TAPH805BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Control the silence

      Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

      Control the silence

      Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip See all benefits

      Control the silence

      Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

      Control the silence

      Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all over-ear-on-ear-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Control the silence

        Over-ear wireless active noise canceling headphone

        • 40mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear

        30 hours play time or talk time (25 hours with ANC on)

        On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Canceling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging--Rapid Charge and Quick Charge--give you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time.

        Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Lose yourself, not the music

        Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

        Smooth, adjustable headband. Soft ear-cup cushions

        From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

        Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage

        These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer or the included carrying pouch. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

        Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a Hi-Res source, you¡¯ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that¡¯s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs¡ªfor a brilliantly lifelike performance.

        Touch control. Swipe, tap, and press for easy control

        Control volume by swiping up or down on the ear-housing touch control panel. You can activate or deactivate Active Noise Canceling with a single tap. Or engage Awareness Mode to hear more of the world around you while the music keeps playing. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

        Voice Assistant. Manage your life on the move

        Manage your life without taking out your phone. A simple touch on the headband activates Voice Assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play

        If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

        Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, get 6 hours play

        Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes
          Airplane adapter
          Yes
          Audio cable
          Yes
          Travel case
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Music play time
          30  hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          200*hr
          Talk time
          30 hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency range
          7 - 40 000 Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          90  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10190 3
          Height
          26  cm
          Length
          23.7  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          22.9  cm
          Gross weight
          2.608  kg
          Nett weight
          0.834  kg
          Tare weight
          1.774  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10190 6
          Height
          25  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          Width
          21.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.75  kg
          Nett weight
          0.278  kg
          Tare weight
          0.472  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Actual results may vary

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips