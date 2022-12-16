2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPH805BK/00
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Canceling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging--Rapid Charge and Quick Charge--give you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time.
Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.
From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.
2.0
of 5
6
Reviews
Pat B.
16/12/2022
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Excellent sound, but controls not user friendly.
The most difficult thing is trying to switch from one device to another. The Bluetooth pairing is quirky. Also, after 2 weeks, I am still not sure when noice cancelling is engaged or not. Yes, I hear a difference, but when I play music, it seems to cancel the noise reduction!!
Pros
Sound is excellent
Cons
Workmanship is a bit shoddy. Plastic is no way to go on items that get handled the way this does.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone
Hobgoblin123
19/02/2022
Canada
Good Sound
I had this headphone for 2 years now and after 1.5 years the BT wouldn't power ON. Works with cable. Service wouldn't repair it. It has very good sound, better than most of its competitors. I would not recommend this model however the new models look more promising and hopefully one day I'll try them.
Pros
Good Sound and functionality
Cons
no USB-C socket (new models seems have it) broke down after 1.5 years no warranty left and service said for me to find a local repair shop. Apparently they don't repair the units.
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone
Miramur
15/11/2021
US
Definitely on the fragile side
Great sounds quality, and I enjoy the wired/wireless combo. Only complaints at first we're the 2.5mm nonstandard jack and the somewhat finicky touch controls. That is, until the headphones died in 6 months. These are fragile! In those 6 months, they were dropped twice from hip height and worn in the Seattle drizzle, and that was apparently enough to do them in.
Pros
Great sounds quality and feature set
Cons
Touch controls finicky, and it only lasted 6 months
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone
This review was made for TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone
Actual results may vary