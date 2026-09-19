2 year warranty
TAT1138WT/00
Hear your sounds clearly
Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 15 hours play time.
Clear call quality
13 mm drivers for punchy bass
Ergonomic design for comfort
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' high power capacity enhances dynamics and bass, so you'll never miss a beat.
No matter how long your day is these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
zettabyte
19/09/2026
US
pretty good buds with tons of bass
if you like the hard plastic style of the apple dirty buds then there is a good chance you might like these. as Bluetooth earbuds they're pretty darn good. decent battery life, the Bluetooth is pretty quick on android, the mics are pretty solid especially in noisy environments. functionality wise these are pretty great. now for my audiofile side, these have sooooooo much bass, like it's all bass. these are my only earbuds that I prefer an eq on and the eq bumps the mids and highs and drops the bass. I've had other people try these and they just laugh the moment I hit play. now, if you like bass or you want something that sounds fun, these are pretty worth it. yeah the tuning is wack but that's the fun of it! but if you're looking for something that sounds flat, these are about as flat as aunt fanny from the robots movie XD
Pros
good buds, tons of bass
Cons
too many tons of bass
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1138BL True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2025-08-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1138BL True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2025-08-01
Mrs.Mushroom49
22/02/2024
US
This product hurts my ears
These ear buds are very uncomfortable and hurt my ears. I do not like them at all!
Pros
None for me
Cons
The hard plastic and design hurts my ears
This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2023-01-22
This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2023-01-22
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.