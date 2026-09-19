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True Wireless Headphones

TAT1138BL/00

2.5

| (2) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
White
White

Hear your sounds clearly

Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 15 hours play time.

See all benefits

Hear your sounds clearly

  • Clear call quality

  • 13 mm drivers for punchy bass

  • Ergonomic design for comfort

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

Custom 13 mm drivers for rich sound and punchy bass

Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' high power capacity enhances dynamics and bass, so you'll never miss a beat.

No worries. Up to 15 hours play time with the case

No matter how long your day is these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2

19/09/2026

US

US

pretty good buds with tons of bass

if you like the hard plastic style of the apple dirty buds then there is a good chance you might like these. as Bluetooth earbuds they're pretty darn good. decent battery life, the Bluetooth is pretty quick on android, the mics are pretty solid especially in noisy environments. functionality wise these are pretty great. now for my audiofile side, these have sooooooo much bass, like it's all bass. these are my only earbuds that I prefer an eq on and the eq bumps the mids and highs and drops the bass. I've had other people try these and they just laugh the moment I hit play. now, if you like bass or you want something that sounds fun, these are pretty worth it. yeah the tuning is wack but that's the fun of it! but if you're looking for something that sounds flat, these are about as flat as aunt fanny from the robots movie XD

Pros

good buds, tons of bass

Cons

too many tons of bass

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1138BL True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2025-08-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1138BL True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2025-08-01

22/02/2024

US

US

This product hurts my ears

These ear buds are very uncomfortable and hurt my ears. I do not like them at all!

Pros

None for me

Cons

The hard plastic and design hurts my ears

This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2023-01-22

This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2023-01-22

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.