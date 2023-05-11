2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT5505BK/00
8mm drivers/closed-back
Active Noise Canceling
Black
Bluetooth®
These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you hear your tunes better when you're on the move. Hybrid Active Noise Canceling reduces external noise, so there's less between you and your music. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.
Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Notips
11/05/2023
US
Cannot pair and ABSOLUTELY no support
Cannot pair with my phone. Called and emailed support but NO response.
This review was made for 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
This review was made for 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones