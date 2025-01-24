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Discontinued

Headphones

TAUE100BK/00

4
| (1) Review

Available in

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Black
White
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Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.
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for enhanced sound

Bass Sound

  • Rich sound

  • Comfort fit

Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

24/01/2025

US

US

Almost perfect, but wish they were wireless.

They are almost the best wired earbuds ever for me. They just sink into my ear so perfectly. This is just crazy. Nowadays, an issue is it having a cable, and I really hope Philips can show me a product they either have or once had, that have the exact same sized earbud shape for some wireless models, cos I NEED that. One other issue is that, if you have pockets with zippers and go skateboarding, the end, where the earphone jack is have the wire bend a lot, which eventually snaps one of the earbud's inner wires and makes only one of the earbuds audible. I bought multiple of the same buds, cos I liked them so much, but it consistently happened. It is just a part of having wired earbuds. Other than that they are great!

This review was made for TAUE100BK Headphones

This review was made for TAUE100BK Headphones

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