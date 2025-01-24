2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAUE100BK/00
Rich sound
Comfort fit
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
0
4.0
of 5
1
Review
JustSomeDudeFrFr
24/01/2025
US
Almost perfect, but wish they were wireless.
They are almost the best wired earbuds ever for me. They just sink into my ear so perfectly. This is just crazy. Nowadays, an issue is it having a cable, and I really hope Philips can show me a product they either have or once had, that have the exact same sized earbud shape for some wireless models, cos I NEED that. One other issue is that, if you have pockets with zippers and go skateboarding, the end, where the earphone jack is have the wire bend a lot, which eventually snaps one of the earbud's inner wires and makes only one of the earbuds audible. I bought multiple of the same buds, cos I liked them so much, but it consistently happened. It is just a part of having wired earbuds. Other than that they are great!
This review was made for TAUE100BK Headphones
This review was made for TAUE100BK Headphones