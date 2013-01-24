Home
    This is your time
      Headphones with mic

      TAUH201WT/00
      This is your time

      Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go.

      Headphones with mic

      This is your time

      Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go. See all benefits

      This is your time

      Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go. See all benefits

      Headphones with mic

      This is your time

      Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go. See all benefits

        This is your time

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Compact folding

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.

        32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio.

        The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

        Flat fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

        The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.

        In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls.

        The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

        Lightweight adjustable headband.

        Weighing just 195 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you rock your sounds in real comfort.

        Soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort

        Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

        Compact foldable design for easy portability

        Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Maximum power input
          10mW
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          102dB
          Speaker diameter
          32mm

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          copper
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.928  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10053 1
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          21.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.8526  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Tare weight
          0.0754  kg
          Width
          16.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          4.8  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10053 4
          Gross weight
          0.25  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.1421  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.1079  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          4  cm
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Weight
          0.1315  kg
          Width
          13.5  cm

