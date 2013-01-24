Home
    Personal care accessories

    Replacement shaving foil head

    TT2000
    Perfect trim and shave
      Replacement shaving foil head

TT2000

      TT2000
      Perfect trim and shave

      Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/43 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range TT2021 to TT2030.

      Replacement shaving foil head

      Perfect trim and shave

      Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/43 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range TT2021 to TT2030.

        Replacement shaving foil head

        Perfect trim and shave

        Change foil every 12 months for best results

        100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

        100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

        100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

        Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

        Wet and dry use; for use in shower and easy cleaning

        100% water proof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and easy to clean.

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Use cleaning spray HQ110 for at least once a week for optimum results.

        • Content

          Packaging
          1 shaving head foil

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          • TT2020/15
          • TT2020/30
          • TT2020/31
          • TT2020/35
          • TT2021/30
          • TT2021/32
          • TT2021/33
          • TT2021/34
          • TT2021/35
          • TT2021/36
          • TT2021/50
          • TT2022/30
          • QG3280/41
          • TT2030/36
          • QG3280/32
          • TT2030/60
          • TT2030/61
          • TT2040/32

