2 year warranty
Discontinued
TT2000/43
Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series
Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series
Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series
Fits Click&Style (S500/700)
100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
3.0
of 5
25
Reviews
el705
03/12/2014
Canada
Easy and quick
I did my entire body very quickly. This device cuts through the hair very efficiently. A trimmer on one end and a shaver on the other makes it so easy to use. Would buy again!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer
Pete
27/09/2014
Canada
Fast and close shave
This is the second trimmer that I have purchased from Philips. This one is bigger and has a more powerful motor, stronger. I used it on my legs, it is better than a razor because the razor clogs up and this is faster and more convenient to use. I was also surprised that it gives a close shave , comparable almost to using a razor. My complaint is that no information is given in its booklet. For instance the settings 1-5 , which is the closest, I think it is 1 ? Also it shows to not use the brush for cleaning but then what is the brush for ? Finally the charging light , when it is solid and not flashing is it fully charged then ?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer
Spongee9
11/06/2018
Canada
Verified buyer
This Trimmer has best of both worlds
A great unit, a great idea, works like a charm...no problems yet (hope I'm just blurting that out)...here's to my next purchase!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer