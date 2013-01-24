Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Perfect trim and shave
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/43 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range TT2021 to TT2030.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect trim and shave
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/43 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range TT2021 to TT2030.
Replacement shaving foil head
Philips shop price
Total:
100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
100% water proof Philips shaver makes it convenient to trim and shave your body in the shower and easy to clean.
Cleaning
Content
Replaceable part