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  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
  • Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

Discontinued

Bodygroom replacement foilReplacement Foil

TT2000/43

3
| (25) Reviews
Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000
See all benefits
Compatible products
Bodygroom Series 7000

Bodygroom Series 7000
Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG7025/15

Bodygroom series 3000

Bodygroom series 3000
Showerproof body groomer

BG2026/32

Bodygroom series 5000

Bodygroom series 5000
Showerproof body groomer

BG2036/32

Change foil every 12 months for best results

Replacement Trim & Shave Foil

  • Fits BodyGroom S3000 Series

  • Fits BodyGroom S5000 Series

  • Fits BodyGroom S7000 Series

  • Fits Click&Style (S500/700)

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for shower use and easy cleaning

100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.

Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

Safe and less irritation for most comfortable body grooming

The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

25

Reviews

03/12/2014

Canada

Canada

Easy and quick

I did my entire body very quickly. This device cuts through the hair very efficiently. A trimmer on one end and a shaver on the other makes it so easy to use. Would buy again!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer

27/09/2014

Canada

Canada

Fast and close shave

This is the second trimmer that I have purchased from Philips. This one is bigger and has a more powerful motor, stronger. I used it on my legs, it is better than a razor because the razor clogs up and this is faster and more convenient to use. I was also surprised that it gives a close shave , comparable almost to using a razor. My complaint is that no information is given in its booklet. For instance the settings 1-5 , which is the closest, I think it is 1 ? Also it shows to not use the brush for cleaning but then what is the brush for ? Finally the charging light , when it is solid and not flashing is it fully charged then ?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer

11/06/2018

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

This Trimmer has best of both worlds

A great unit, a great idea, works like a charm...no problems yet (hope I'm just blurting that out)...here's to my next purchase!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 7000 TT2040/32 Showerproof body groomer

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