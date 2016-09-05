Home
    High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
      Fidelio Headphones X2HR/00

      X2HR/00
      • 3.5mm to 6.3mm adaptor included
      • Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range
      • Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity
      • Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease
      • Layered motion control diaphragm delivers precise sound
      • 3.5mm to 6.3mm adaptor included
      • Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range
      • Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity
      • Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease
      • Layered motion control diaphragm delivers precise sound
      • 3.5mm to 6.3mm adaptor included
      • Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range
      • Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity
      • Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease
      • Layered motion control diaphragm delivers precise sound
        High resolution sound, in the comfort of home

        With the Fidelio X2HR headphones, you’re in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that’s crafted for your total enjoyment.
        Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

        Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

        Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is being paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music’s dynamics and deliver well balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.

        Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

        Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

        An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.

        Layered motion control diaphragm delivers precise sound

        Layered motion control diaphragm delivers precise sound

        Layered Motion Control (LMC) drivers feature a multi-layered polymer diaphragm that encases a layer of damping gel. These layers form a flexible boundary and – together with the gel – absorbs and dampens any exaggerated frequencies, resulting in a smooth and flatter frequency response. The result is a more balanced, natural and refined range of high frequency sounds.

        Pre-tilted drivers fit the ears for minimal sound reflection

        Pre-tilted drivers fit the ears for minimal sound reflection

        The earshells are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting your ear’s natural geometry and immersing you in a truly precise and unadulterated sound performance. Audio signals are directly channeled into your ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.

        Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for a perfect fit

        Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for a perfect fit

        The self-adjustable lightweight hammock features an airy 3D mesh, which is not only breathable, but is flexible enough to ensure a perfect fit – always.

        Breathable velour cushions to help dispel pressure and heat

        Breathable velour cushions to help dispel pressure and heat

        Crafting the Philips Fidelio X2HR starts with meticulously choosing each material for its functionality and ergonomic comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads are matched with a velour material of optimized density with high breathability, to dissipate pressure and heat for longer-wearing comfort.

        High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

        High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

        Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease

        Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease

        Double-layered earshells engineered for sound precision

        The Philips Fidelio X2HR's double layered earshells are engineered to reduce resonance and vibration, bringing you flawless sound with genuine precision and uncompromised detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability, making X2HR the ideal music companion at home.

        Deluxe memory foam earpads for long-wearing comfort

        The materials used for the Fidelio X2HR are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mold itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          30 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          50 mm
          Sensitivity
          100 dB @ 1mW
          Frequency range
          5 - 40,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          500 mW
          Distortion (THD)
          <0.1% THD
          Hi-Res Audio
          Yes
          Acoustic system
          Open
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Detachable cable
          Yes
          Headphone socket
          3.5 mm

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Wearing style
          Headband

        • Accessories

          Audio cable
          3.5mm stereo cable, L=3m
          OFC (Oxygen free cable)
          Yes
          Included adapters
          3.5-6.3 mm adapter plug
          Others
          1 pcs cable management clip

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.15  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99201 9
          Height
          31  cm
          Length
          26.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.87  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          2
          Tare weight
          1.28  kg
          Width
          25.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          12  cm
          EAN
          69 51613 99201 2
          Gross weight
          0.91  kg
          Height
          32  cm
          Nett weight
          0.435  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box
          Tare weight
          0.475  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          24  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          11  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Weight
          0.38  kg
          Width
          19  cm

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 89446 00718 3

