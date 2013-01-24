Home
    When will my order be delivered?
    We deliver within Canada in 2-3 business days after shipment confrimation with FedEx 2nd day service. If you order multiple products, your products may be shipped separately.

    Order tracking

    How do I get my tracking number?
    Tracking information is available on most orders. You will find the information in the shipment confirmation e-mail from the Philips Online Shop. Click on the link in the e-mail to find the location of your parcel or check your order status. You can also find the tracking number in the "Order History" section of My Account page after logging in. If you have a problem tracking your order, you can always contact the Philips Online Shop Call Center by phone - 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) 9am-6pm EST, M-F.

    How can I track the delivery of my order?
    Once your order has been shipped, you will receive a tracking number by e-mail from us. With this number, you can track the delivery of your order. Please note you may receive multiple tracking numbers if your order is shipped in multiple shipments. If you are not available at the time of delivery, your order may be delivered to either a neighbour or a FedEx collection point nearby. You will always receive a notice from FedEx in the letter box stating where you can pick up the package from.

    Delivery options

    What are the available shipping options?

    We offer FedEx 2nd day service as a shipping method.

     

    The shipping service we provide:

    • Is fully insured and secure
    • Unpacking and product installation not included
    • Taking back and recycling of old product not included.

     

    Any delivery or shipment dates given by Philips Canada are best estimates only, and are subject to change.

    Do you deliver anywhere?
    We can only deliver to addresses in Canada and cannot deliver to a PO Box. If you do have questions, you can contact the Philips Online Shop Call Center by phone - 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) 9am-6pm EST, M-F.Any delivery or shipment dates given by Philips Canada are best estimates only, and are subject to change.

    What are the shipping costs?

    Eligible orders of over $50.00 ship free. Free shipping eligibility requirements are as follows:

     

    • This offer applies only to merchandise orders, and excludes taxes and other charges
    • Promotional coupons and other discounts, where applicable, will be deducted from your item subtotal and may affect your free shipping eligibility
    • Gift cards (including electronic gift cards) will not be counted towards the free shipping offer

     

    If you cancel part of an order, the eligibility of your remaining order may be affected You can also see shipping costs, after placing your order, in the Order Confirmation e-mail and on "view order history" section of My Account page after logging in. If your order is under $50.00, the shipping cost is $11.99.

    Do you ship on the same day & when is your shipping cut off?

    You will receive a Shipping Confirmation e-mail as soon as your order leaves our warehouse. We aim to give the highest levels of customer satisfaction and orders placed at or before 11 am will typically be shipped on the same working day, if:

     

    • Payment has been received before our cut-off time (11 am)
    • The order contains only standard products (Customized orders typically take longer to be processed.)
    • Item is in stock

