    How do I order a product?

    Follow the below steps to place your order:

     

    1. Place the product in your digital shopping basket via the orange button "Add to basket".

    2. If you are already logged in, you can immediately continue with your order. Not logged in? Then you can choose to log in to your Philips Online Shop account, create a new account or continue your purchase as a guest.

    3. Order can be shipped via FedEx to an address of your choice.

    4. Choose one of our payment methods and pay for your order.

    5. You will receive an order confirmation from us by e-mail.

    6. Once your order has been shipped, you will receive a FedEx tracking number by e-mail.

     

    I encounter difficulties in checking out

    If you receive an error message during checkout, please ensure all delivery and shipping address fields are filled in correctly. Please ensure you have entered your postocode in the correct format with a space before the last three characters.

    Are there taxes or fees for my order?

    All products are priced exclusive of applicable Canadian sales taxes (GST (Goods and Services Tax), PST (Provincial Sales Tax), HST (Harmonized Sales Tax)). We also show the tax on the checkout and your order details. Unfortunately we are not able to make any tax-free sales. We may also charge you Environmental Handling Fees (“EHFs”) to cover the costs associated with the recycling of end-of-life electronics in accordance with provincially approved recycling programs. Charges will be based on your shipping destination. The amount of the EHF will appear in your checkout screen. For more information please consult the applicable provincially approved recycling program.

    Change or cancel order

    How do I cancel my order?

    As we process orders automatically, it is only possible to cancel an order prior to the product shipping. Certain Canadian jurisdictions may provide you with specific cancellation rights; wherein we will respect all such applicable laws.

     

    If you wish to return your order once you receive it, contact the Philips Online Store Call Center at 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) between 9am-9pm EST, M-F. We will provide a return label to send back your product for a full refund.

     

    • How do I return a product?

    How can I change my shipping address or shipment methods after submitting the order?
    Unfortunately, you cannot change your shipping address or shipment method after your order has been submitted. Your order is immediately sent to the fulfillment agency and can no longer be changed in our system. We apologize for the inconvenience.

    Order status

    My order has been automatically cancelled
    We may occasionally have to cancel an order. The most common reason for that is that the product is out of stock at the moment of shipping. Should that be the case, you will be notified by email. We kindly advise you to place your order again by choosing a different product or different version of the same product. It is not possible to place an order for a product that is out of stock. Any charges that may have occurred will be automatically refunded. We apologize for the inconvenience.

    How do I track the status of my order?

    You can easily track the status of your order yourself by clicking here. Enter your order number and e-mail address and click on "search order".

     

    Stock status

    Is my product in stock?
    While we strive to have all our products in stock at all times, increased demand may deplete our inventory. Products that are in stock display a green 'In stock" label and the orange ''Add to basket' button. Products that are out of stock display a red 'Out of Stock' label and cannot be added to the basket. You may not purchase a product that is out of stock. Please bear in mind that during checkout, a product that you have in your basket may go out of stock. If quantities are low and you have saved a product in your basket, another consumer may purchase that product. Placing an item in your basket does not guarantee that it will be in stock. To ensure you are able to purchase the product, you must complete the checkout process.

