Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Follow the below steps to place your order:
1. Place the product in your digital shopping basket via the orange button "Add to basket".
2. If you are already logged in, you can immediately continue with your order. Not logged in? Then you can choose to log in to your Philips Online Shop account, create a new account or continue your purchase as a guest.
3. Order can be shipped via FedEx to an address of your choice.
4. Choose one of our payment methods and pay for your order.
5. You will receive an order confirmation from us by e-mail.
6. Once your order has been shipped, you will receive a FedEx tracking number by e-mail.
Related questions:
If you receive an error message during checkout, please ensure all delivery and shipping address fields are filled in correctly. Please ensure you have entered your postocode in the correct format with a space before the last three characters.
All products are priced exclusive of applicable Canadian sales taxes (GST (Goods and Services Tax), PST (Provincial Sales Tax), HST (Harmonized Sales Tax)). We also show the tax on the checkout and your order details. Unfortunately we are not able to make any tax-free sales. We may also charge you Environmental Handling Fees (“EHFs”) to cover the costs associated with the recycling of end-of-life electronics in accordance with provincially approved recycling programs. Charges will be based on your shipping destination. The amount of the EHF will appear in your checkout screen. For more information please consult the applicable provincially approved recycling program.
As we process orders automatically, it is only possible to cancel an order prior to the product shipping. Certain Canadian jurisdictions may provide you with specific cancellation rights; wherein we will respect all such applicable laws.
If you wish to return your order once you receive it, contact the Philips Online Store Call Center at 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) between 9am-9pm EST, M-F. We will provide a return label to send back your product for a full refund.
Related questions:
You can easily track the status of your order yourself by clicking here. Enter your order number and e-mail address and click on "search order".
Related questions: