Follow the below steps to place your order:

1. Place the product in your digital shopping basket via the orange button "Add to basket".

2. If you are already logged in, you can immediately continue with your order. Not logged in? Then you can choose to log in to your Philips Online Shop account, create a new account or continue your purchase as a guest.

3. Order can be shipped via FedEx to an address of your choice.

4. Choose one of our payment methods and pay for your order.

5. You will receive an order confirmation from us by e-mail.

6. Once your order has been shipped, you will receive a FedEx tracking number by e-mail.

