    Payment methods

    How can I pay?

    • Visa
    • MasterCard
    You can safely enter all your payment details via our secure server, which encrypts all submitted information. All payment methods are free of charge as we do not charge any transaction fees.

    When will the credit amount appear on my payment card?
    You can expect a refund within a maximum of 10 working days upon us receiving your return, depending on your original payment method. Credit card refunds will be sent to the card-issuing bank within 10 working days of receipt of the returned package. Please contact the card-issuing bank with questions about when the credit will be posted to your account.

    Promotions

    How can I use the Coupons & Discounts?

    You can redeem your discount promotional code by entering the code in the "Enter Discount Voucher Codes" field, then click 'Apply' during checkout. You can only use one promotional code per order. Some promotional codes may not be valid for certain product categories or already discounted products. Promotional codes may only be used during the time period specified.

     

    Coupons and Discounts are valid in Canada only, unless stated otherwise.

    What should I do if I receive an error message while redeeming my discount voucher code?

    The promotion code is case sensitive and any dashes (-) or special characters are also part of the promotion code. Some promotional codes may not be valid for certain product categories or already discounted products. Promotional codes may only be used during the time period specified.

     

    Coupons and Discounts are valid in Canada only, unless stated otherwise.

    Payment errors

    My payment has failed
    In order to prevent payment failures, we recommend you make sure the billing address you provided matches with the address your bank has for you. Also ensure your credit/debit card is not expired and has enough available balance. Clearing your browser's cache and cookies might also help. We recommend you try your order again, preferably with a different payment method. If the issue persists, please contact your bank or card issuer.

    Invoices

    How can I download my invoice?
    You will receive your invoice via email within 1-2 business days from placing your order. Once available, you can also download your invoice in your Philips Shop account. Log in to your account. Click on "View your order history." Select your order number and then click on the invoice to download it.

