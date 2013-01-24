Search terms
We hope you are entirely satisfied with your purchase, but if you are dissatisfied, we will issue a refund to you if you contact Philips Canada to request a refund within 30 calendar days from the date of delivery of the product (“Return Guarantee”). You must follow the steps below to request for a refund:
1) Contact Philips Online Shop Call Center for requesting a refund, reporting details for refund requests (damaged, unsatisfied, wrong delivering etc.) - 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) 9am-6pm EST, M-F.
2) The call center will send you the return order number and shipping label for the product to be returned.
3) When the returned product is received, a return confirmation email will be sent to you.
4) Once the returned product is received and checked, the refund is going to be issued and a refund confirmation email will be sent to you.
5) The refunded amount will be transferred to the original card that was used to purchase that product.
Not completely happy with your purchase? No problem. You can return your order within the first 30 days. The product must be returned clean and in its entirety, together with its original packaging.
Please note: we will refund the relevant part of the purchase price for that product together with the shipping cost you paid.
We reserve the right to charge for any accessories or parts missing from the product's original shipment to the payment card you used for the order.
In the case of a defective/ faulty product being purchased or delivered, you can request a replacement of the same product or a full refund, subject to the applicable product warranty terms. Please follow the below steps:
1) Contact Philips Online Shop Call Center for requesting a refund or replacement, reporting details for refund requests (damaged, unsatisfied, wrong delivering etc.) - 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) 9am-9pm EST, M-F.
2) The call center will send you the return order number and shipping label for the product to be returned.
3) When the returned product is received, a return confirmation email will be sent to you.
4) Once the returned product is received and checked, a replacement order and a replacement confirmation email will be sent to you, or your refund payment will be processed.
5) You will receive the new order with the replaced product, or funds will be sent to your payment method in the case of a refund.
If the carton or contents have been damaged in transit, you can return the item(s) to us within the 30 day Return Guarantee period for exchange set out above.
Please check that your order is correct at the time of delivery, make sure that the product carton is sealed and unopened. If you are unhappy with the state of delivery, please do not accept it and ask for the delivery agent to return the products to us. Please always contact the Philips Online Shop Call Center by phone - 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) 9am-9pm EST, M-F. An advisor will help you with the necessary steps.