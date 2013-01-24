We hope you are entirely satisfied with your purchase, but if you are dissatisfied, we will issue a refund to you if you contact Philips Canada to request a refund within 30 calendar days from the date of delivery of the product (“Return Guarantee”). You must follow the steps below to request for a refund:

1) Contact Philips Online Shop Call Center for requesting a refund, reporting details for refund requests (damaged, unsatisfied, wrong delivering etc.) - 1-866-309-3263 (Toll-free) 9am-6pm EST, M-F.

2) The call center will send you the return order number and shipping label for the product to be returned.

3) When the returned product is received, a return confirmation email will be sent to you.

4) Once the returned product is received and checked, the refund is going to be issued and a refund confirmation email will be sent to you.

5) The refunded amount will be transferred to the original card that was used to purchase that product.

Please note: we will refund the relevant part of the purchase price for that product together with the shipping cost you paid. Please ensure you send all original parts.

We reserve the right to charge for any accessories or parts missing from the product's original shipment to the payment card you used for the order.