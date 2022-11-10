  • 30 day return guarantee

    Philips support

    Philips warranty for Health

    SmartSleep・ Sleep・ Asthma

    Philips warrants its products for a specific period of time after the date of purchase. Defects due to faulty materials and workmanship will be replaced at the expense of Philips, as long as a valid proof of purchase is provided within the qualifying period. Damage from the use of unauthorized replacement parts will void this warranty. The user should strictly adhere to all instructions included in the user manual and should abstain from any actions or uses that are deemed as unnecessary or which are warned against in the user manual. If the product is used within a country where use is not intended, voltage conversion may be necessary. Philips cannot be held responsible for powering failures due to improper voltage supply to the appliance.

    Warranty period

    The following table shows the warranty period for various Health categories:

     

    Health

    Deep Sleep Headband

    24 months

    Deep Sleep Headband replacement sensors

    No warranty

    Snoring Relief Band

    24 months

    Better Sleep program

    No warranty

     

    This warranty is in addition to your statutory warranty rights. Your statutory warranty rights are not restricted by this warranty from Philips. The repair of the device does not constitute a new warranty.


    Extended warranty is available for some Philips products.

    • To qualify for an extended Philips warranty, register your product with your MyPhilips Account within 90 days after purchase.
    • Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with details of your extended warranty.
    • Keep your receipt and the confirmation email safe as proof of the extended warranty.

    Warranty conditions

    The warranty for each new product begins on the date of purchase. The length of the warranty period varies depending on the product. Refer to the warranty period section to find out the specific duration for your product. A valid proof of purchase is required.


    The Philips warranty applies when the product has been handled properly for its intended use as described in the instruction manual. Read the instruction manual carefully before installing or using the product.


    Depending on your product and the defect, Philips will identify the best service option for you. For connected products, we recommend you back up your personal data before returning or discarding the product. Philips will not be responsible for the loss of such data.

    Extended Warranty

    Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.

    What is not included in the warranty?

    The warranty does not cover the following:
     
    • indirect or consequential damages, such as loss of time, loss of data, or loss of income;
    • compensation for activities done by yourself, such as regular maintenance, installing firmware updates, or saving data.
       

    The warranty does not apply:
     

    • if the proof of purchase has been altered or made illegible;
    • if the model number, serial number, or production date code on the product has been altered, removed, or made illegible;
    • if the product was purchased as faulty stock;
    • if repairs or product modifications have been performed by unauthorized service organizations or persons;
    • if the defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose;
    • if the defect is caused by abuse of the product;
    • if the defect is caused by environmental conditions that are not in accordance with the user manual;
    • if the defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment, or accessories (including software) other than those recommended in the user manual;
    • if the unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation, or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed);
    • for normal wear and tear, or replacement of consumable parts, such as toothbrush heads;
    • if the product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured, or approved for use in the country where the product is used, which may occur if you import the product;
    • if the product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (such as TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality);
    • if the product is defective due to the wear of its parts, which are consumable by their nature; 
    • for non-electrical parts.

