Yes, if you process hard ingredients such as bones and fruit with stones, this may damage your Philips hand blender.
Article Published Date : 2021-06-09
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.