How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
Maintaining your Philips Hair Styler is easy. Follow these simple steps to cleanse and remove residue from your hair styler.
Cleaning instructions for Philips Hair Styler
1. After using your Philips Hair Styler switch it off and unplug it.
2. Place it on a heat-resistant surface until it cools down.
3. Remove any remaining hair from your hair styler.
4. Clean your styler with a damp cloth.
5. Make sure the styler is completely dry before you store or use it again.
Note: For SenseIQ straightener, clean the ionic slot with a cotton swab but do not touch the ionic pins.
Please refer to your user manual for specific cleaning instructions of your product.
