The new range of Philips Avent breast pumps have a soft, adaptive cushion. There is only one cushion size! It is made of flexible silicone and it is designed to adapt to your specific nipple size (up to 30mm) , just like your baby. This unique cushion makes the pump effective by gently stimulating your nipple for quicker milk flow.







