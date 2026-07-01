2 year warranty
In some situations, it is possible to restore a brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids app.
If you are still experiencing issues with the Sonicare For Kids app, please reach out to us directly at Contact Philips Support | Philips for further assistance.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6602/52, HX6602/13, HX6602/41. Click here to show more product numbers ›
What happens to my Sonicare For Kids app data if I switch devices?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How do I restore my brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids App?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?