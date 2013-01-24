Home
    Halogen

    • Car lights

      Because every car deserves to shine

       

       

       

       

      Bulb replacement guide

      From headlight to tail lights, find the bulb you need for your car

       

      Philips Automotive, Safety you can see.

      Offering brightness, longevity and style, Philips car headlights come in an extensive range of bulbs. Whether using Xenon or Halogen technology, Philips car headlights are designed to give you the utmost quality and performance in any condition.

      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      Philips Original Equipment Quality

      Vision
       
      Up to 30% more vision

      Philips Vision upgrade headlight bulbs
      Available in:
      9003, 9004, 9005, 9006, 9007, 9008/H13, H1, H3, H7, H11
      VisionPlus
       
      Up to 60% more vision

      Philips VisionPlus upgrade headlight bulbs
      Available in:
      9003, 9004, 9005, 9006, 9007, 9008/H13, H1,H3, H7, H11
      X-tremeVision
       
      Up to 100% more vision

      Philips X-tremeVision upgrade headlight bulbs
      Available in:
      9003, 9004, 9005, 9006, 9007, 9008/H13, H1, H7, H11
      CrystalVision ultra
       
      Bright white light

      Philips CrystalVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs
      Available in:
      9003, 9004, 9005, 9006, 9007, 9008/H13, H1, H3, H7, H11, 9145/H10, 880, 893, H4651, H4656, H4666, H6024, H6054
      Automotive in motion

      Philips Headlight Restoration Kit with UV Protection

       

      In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

       

      Vision LED

      Experience

      your light

      Compare and experience

      X-tremeVision LED Fog Light

      100 years car

      Philips Automotive Lighting
       

      Philips Automotive continuously strives to provide the best headlight bulbs for your car lighting needs. Philips offers halogen bulbs with up to 100% more light on the road than traditional car headlights.


      Our Philips Vision LEDs are the first to market street-legal exterior LEDs as a direct replacement for exterior incandescent bulbs and they're guaranteed to last 12+ years.


      Philips replacement auto headlights and upgrade headlight bulbs provide greater safety and style, to make the most of your driving experience.

      Why choose Philips lights?

      Optimal lighting performance for your safety and comfort
      DOT/SAE and ECE certification and homologation
      Original Equipment for the most reliable performance
      Sustainability: lead and mercury-free products - because we care