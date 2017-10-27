Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LED

    • Car lights

      Because every car deserves to shine

       

       

       

       

    • auto masthead new

      Bulb replacement guide

      From headlight to tail lights, find the bulb you need for your car

       

      Find your bulb

      Philips Automotive, Safety you can see.

      Offering brightness, longevity and style, Philips car headlights come in an extensive range of bulbs. Whether using Xenon, Halogen or LED technology, Philips car headlights are designed to give you the utmost quality and performance in any condition.

      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      Philips Original Equipment Quality
      X-tremeUltinon LED
      xtreme ultinon product image

      Stunning illumination

      Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

      stunning illumination
      • Up to 200% brighter light* for superior visibility
      • Delivers up to 6500 K arctic white light for high-end styling
      • Simple plug-and-play universal fit for halogen bulbs
      • Safe beam technology for a uniform and accurate beam pattern
      • State of the art AirFlux and AirCool technologies for maximum heat resistance and cooling
         

      *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam headlamp test results

      Available in: H11, H7, H4, 9012, 9005, 9006

      Plug and play installation
      plug and play
      Discover how to install LED headlights in your car
      replacing headlight bulbs
      How to replace halogen headlights with LED headlights
      stunning illumination
      Get stunning illumination with Philips X-tremeUltinon LEDs
      Download the user manual for each LED type
      LED-HL H11
      LED-HL H7
      LED-HL H4
      LED-HL 9012
      LED-HL 9005 & 9006
      Discover how to install LED headlights in your car
      replacing headlight bulbs
      How to replace halogen headlights with LED headlights
      stunning illumination
      Get stunning illumination with Philips X-tremeUltinon LEDs
      Download the user manual for each LED type
      LED-HL H11
      LED-HL H7
      LED-HL H4
      LED-HL 9012
      LED-HL 9005 & 9006
      Go to catalog
      Disclaimer
      It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
      bulb finder thumbnail

      Find the right lamp for your car

      Go to bulb look-up

      Philips Headlight Restoration Kit with UV Protection

       

      In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

      Automotive in motion

      Discover more

      Vision LED

      Read more

      X-tremeVision LED Fog Light

      Read more

      Where to buy

      Purchase in-store or online
      Where to buy
      100 years car

      Philips Automotive Lighting
       

      Philips Automotive continuously strives to provide the best headlight bulbs for your car lighting needs. Philips offers halogen bulbs with up to 100% more light on the road than traditional car headlights.


      Our Philips Vision LEDs are the first to market street-legal exterior LEDs as a direct replacement for exterior incandescent bulbs and they're guaranteed to last 12+ years.


      Philips replacement auto headlights and upgrade headlight bulbs provide greater safety and style, to make the most of your driving experience.

      Philips Automotive continuously strives to provide the best headlight bulbs for your car lighting needs. Philips offers halogen bulbs with up to 100% more light on the road
      than traditional car headlights.

      Our Philips Vision LEDs are the first to market street-legal exterior LEDs as a direct replacement for exterior incandescent bulbs and they're guaranteed to last 12+ years.  

      Philips replacement auto headlights and upgrade headlight bulbs provide greater safety and style, to make the most of your driving experience.
      Philips Automotive continuously strives to provide the best headlight bulbs for your car lighting needs. Philips offers halogen bulbs with up to 100% more light on the road
      than traditional car headlights.

      Our Philips Vision LEDs are the first to market street-legal exterior LEDs as a direct replacement for exterior incandescent bulbs and they're guaranteed to last 12+ years.  

      Philips replacement auto headlights and upgrade headlight bulbs provide greater safety and style, to make the most of your driving experience.

      Why choose Philips lights?

      optimal lighting performance icon
      Optimal lighting performance for your safety and comfort
      certification and homologation icon
      DOT/SAE and ECE certification and homologation
      original equipment icon
      Original Equipment for the most reliable performance
      optimal lighting performance icon
      Optimal lighting performance for your safety and comfort