    Products

    Car lights

      Because every car deserves to shine

       

       

       

       

    Bulb replacement guide

      Bulb replacement guide

      From headlight to tail lights, find the bulb you need for your car

       

      Find your bulb

      Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      Philips Original Equipment Quality
      Indicators
      Front
      LEDs

      Front indicators

       

      Available in:

      1157NALL, 2057LL, 2057NALL, 3057LL, 3157LL, 12496NALL, 12498LL

      Fog lights
      Front
      LEDs

      Front fog lights

       

      Available in:

      9003, 9006, 12086, 12276, 12258 (H1), 12336 (H3), 12972 (H7), 12362 (H11)

      Side marker
      Front
      LEDs

      Side Marker

       

      Available in:

      161LL, 194LL, 3057LL, 3057NALL, 3157LL, 3157NALL, 12961LL

      Dome Lights
      Interior
      Headlights LED

      Dome Lights

       

      Available in:

      906LL, 912LL, 921LL, 12844LL, 12961LL, C5W

      Dashboard lights
      Interior
      LEDS

      Dashboard lights

       

      Available in:

      194LL, 12961LL

      Glove
      Compartment
      Lights
      Interior
      LEDs

      Glove compartment lights

       

      Available in:

      194LL, 12961LL

      Trunk lights
      Interior
      LEDs

      Trunk lights

       

      Available in:

      194LL, 12844LL, 12961LL, C5W

      Turn and hazard indicators
      Rear
      LEDs

      Turn and hazard indicators

       

      Available in:

      1156LL, 3156LL, 3157LL, 12498LL

      Stop lights
      Rear
      LEDs

      Stop lights

       

      Available in:

      1157LL, 2057LL, 3057LL, 3157LL, 3457LL, 7440LL, 7443LL, 12499LL

      High mount lights
      Rear
      Third stop lights

      High mount lights

       

      Available in:

      168LL, 912LL, 921LL, 1156LL, 12961LL

      License plate
      Rear
      LEDs

      License plate

       

      Available in:

      67LL, 194LL, 12814LL, 12844LL, 12961LL, C5W

      Backup lights
      Rear
      LEDs

      Backup lights

       

      Available in:

      921LL, 1156LL, 2057LL, 3057LL, 3155LL, 3156LL, 3157LL, P21WLL

      Tail lights
      Rear
      Fog lights

      Tail lights

       

      Available in:

      1157LL, 2057LL, 3057LL, 3157LL, 3457LL, 7440LL, 7443LL, 12499LL

          selector-tool

          Find the right lamp for your car

           

           

          Go to bulb look-up

           

          Automotive in motion

          Philips Headlight Restoration Kit with UV Protection  

           

          In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

          Read more

          Discover more

          Vision LED

          Read more

          Experience

          your light

          Compare and experience

          X-tremeVision LED Fog Light

          Read more

          Where to buy

          Purchase in-store or online

          Where to buy
          100 years car

          Philips Automotive Lighting
           

          Philips Automotive continuously strives to provide the best headlight bulbs for your car lighting needs. Philips offers halogen bulbs with up to 100% more light on the road than traditional car headlights.


          Our Philips Vision LEDs are the first to market street-legal exterior LEDs as a direct replacement for exterior incandescent bulbs and they're guaranteed to last 12+ years.


          Philips replacement auto headlights and upgrade headlight bulbs provide greater safety and style, to make the most of your driving experience.

          Why choose Philips lights?

          lighting-performance
          Optimal lighting performance for your safety and comfort
          ece-certification
          DOT/SAE and ECE certification and homologation
          reliable-performance
          Original Equipment for the most reliable performance
          mercury-free-products
          Sustainability: lead and mercury-free products - because we care