Philips

    • Car lights

      Because every car deserves to shine

       

       

       

       

      Bulb replacement guide

      From headlight to tail lights, find the bulb you need for your car

       

      Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      Philips Original Equipment Quality

      Vision LED Exterior Lighting

      Street-legal LEDs

       

       

      Vision LED Interior Lighting

      6000k

      White
      Lights that outlast your car

      Vision LED lights last 12 years, guaranteed
      Resistant to high vibrations
      Heat resistant
      Fast response time: quicker light-up means greater driving safety
      First to market street-legal exterior LEDs
      Check out the list of approved street-legal vehicles.

      Illuminate your car interior in style with bright white light (6000 K)

      Long-lasting LEDs with 12 year lifetime
      Resistant to high vibrations
      Heat resistant
      Wide beam angle
      This interior LED can be used for interior (dome light, trunk, glove compartment) and license plate lighting applications.
      Find the right lamp for your car

       

       

      Automotive in motion

      Philips Headlight Restoration Kit with UV Protection  

       

      In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

      Discover more

      Vision LED

      Experience

      your light

      Compare and experience

      X-tremeVision LED Fog Light

      Where to buy

      Purchase in-store or online

      100 years car

      Philips Automotive Lighting
       

      Philips Automotive continuously strives to provide the best headlight bulbs for your car lighting needs. Philips offers halogen bulbs with up to 100% more light on the road than traditional car headlights.


      Our Philips Vision LEDs are the first to market street-legal exterior LEDs as a direct replacement for exterior incandescent bulbs and they're guaranteed to last 12+ years.


      Philips replacement auto headlights and upgrade headlight bulbs provide greater safety and style, to make the most of your driving experience.

      Why choose Philips lights?

      lighting-performance
      Optimal lighting performance for your safety and comfort
      ece-certification
      DOT/SAE and ECE certification and homologation
      reliable-performance
      Original Equipment for the most reliable performance
      mercury-free-products
      Sustainability: lead and mercury-free products - because we care