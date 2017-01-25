Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Airfryer Avance 
    Fry in a healthier way

    Philips Airfryer Avance 
    Fry in a healthier way

    Airfryer
    Airfryer

    Avance Collection
    for digital control

    Viva Collection
    for everyday use

      Airfryer No1

      Take control of your meals

      Great taste with up to 80% less fat*

      Read all reviews

      Philips Avance Collection Airfryers gives you advanced controls to make great-tasting meals that are virtually oil-free. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor. Dishwasher safe for fast, easy cleanup. 

      Checkmark feature

      Virtually no oil required

      Checkmark feature

      QuickControl dial with digital display

      Checkmark feature

      Fry, bake, roast or grill

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

      Reviews and Awards

      Product design award 2017

       

      Tastier with TurboStar

       

      Our Avance Collection of Airfryers use TurboStar technology to create ideal air circulation and temperature. Your food is cooked 50% more evenly, so it’s golden brown on every side with absolutely no turning required. All this, with little to no oil.

      Airfryer Turbostar Technology
      Turbostar

      Small footprint, large capacity

       

      The Avance Collection is designed with your kitchen in mind. Save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large, 800-gram capacity. 

      Fast, easy & efficient

       

      With instant heat-up, preset programs for the most popular dishes and a new QuickControl dial, cooking is faster, simpler and healthier than ever. Download the free Airfryer app for recipes, tips and tutorials.

      chicken
      frying
      baking
      roasting

      Why does Turbostar technology matter to me?

      The Original Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology

      starfish technology

      The unique TurboStar technology and design in the bottom of the pan, circulates air 360° giving you the most evenly cooked food.

      Competitive Airfryers without TurboStar technology

      non-starfish technolgoy

      Having no shape in the bottom decreases airflow and sometimes creates burnt food on the outside and undercooked food on the inside.

      All of our Airfryer models are tested at the Philips development center in Austria and held to the highest standards with regards to overall performance expectations.

      Philips TurboStar Technology

      See the Philips TurboStar technology in action!

      Similar products

      Have you considered these?

      Philips-Avance-Airfryer-App

      Be inspired

      Philips Airfryer App

      Make the most of your Philips Airfryer with tips, tutorials and recipes for everything from salmon to soufflés.

      Download the app here:

      Appstore
      Google Playstore

      Recipes for success 

      Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Airfryer App).

      • Starter & snacks
        Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa | Philips Chef Recipes

        Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa | Philips Chef Recipes

        View recipe
      • Main courses
        Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust | Philips Chef Recipes

        Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust | Philips Chef Recipes

        View recipe
      • Main courses
        Homemade fries | Philips Chef Recipes

        Homemade fries | Philips Chef Recipes

        View recipe
      • Desserts & baked goods
        Apricot and Blackberry Crumble | Philips Chef Recipes

        Apricot and Blackberry Crumble | Philips Chef Recipes

        View recipe
      See all recipes
      Whats in the box?

      Healthier frying

      Healthy and tasty results every time. Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat.

      quick clean

      Quick clean basket

      Clean the basket in less than 90 seconds.

      instant heat

      Instant heat

      No preheat necessary - start cooking right away.

      dishwasher safe parts

      Dishwasher safe parts

      The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket  are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      grilling

      Grilling

      frying

      Frying

      baking

      Baking

      roasting

      Roasting

      Accessories

      For use with this product

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.