    Philips Airfryer Viva
    Fry in a healthier way

    Philips Airfryer Viva
    Fry in a healthier way

    Avance Collection
    for digital control

    Viva Collection
    for everyday use

      Airfryer viva

      Healthy snacks are easier than ever

      Great taste with up to 80% less fat*

      Philips Viva Collection Airfryers have simple-to-use dial controls to make tasty snacks and meals with little or no oil added. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor.
      Checkmark feature
      Virtually no oil required
      Checkmark feature
      Easy cooking controls
      Checkmark feature
      Fry, bake, roast or grill

      * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

      Reviews and Awards

      Product design award 2017
       

      Tastier with TurboStar

       

      Our Viva Collection healthy fryers use TurboStar technology to create ideal air circulation and temperature. Your food is cooked 50% more evenly, so it's golden brown on every side with absolutely no turning required.
      Airfryer Turbostar Technology
      Turbostar

      Small footprint, large capacity

       

      The Viva Collection is designed with your kitchen in mind. Save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large, 800-gram capacity.
       

      Fast, easy & efficient

       

      With its instant heat-up, cooking is faster, simpler and healthier than ever. Download the free Airfryer app for recipes, tips and tutorials.

      Why does Turbostar technology matter to me?

      The Original Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology

      starfish technology
      The unique TurboStar technology and design in the bottom of the pan, circulates air 360° giving you the most evenly cooked food.

      Competitive Airfryers without TurboStar technology

      non-starfish technolgoy
      Having no shape in the bottom decreases airflow and sometimes creates burnt food on the outside and undercooked food on the inside.
      All of our Airfryer models are tested at the Philips development center in Austria and held to the highest standards with regards to overall performance expectations.
      Philips TurboStar Technology

      See the Philips TurboStar technology in action!

      Philips-Avance-Airfryer-App

      Be inspired

      Philips Airfryer App

      Make the most of your Philips Airfryer with tips, tutorials and recipes for everything from salmon to soufflés.
      Download the app here:
      Recipes for success 

      Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Airfryer App).
      Starter & snacks
        Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa | Philips Chef Recipes

        Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa | Philips Chef Recipes

      Main courses
        Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust | Philips Chef Recipes

        Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust | Philips Chef Recipes

      Main courses
        Homemade fries | Philips Chef Recipes

        Homemade fries | Philips Chef Recipes

      Desserts & baked goods
        Apricot and Blackberry Crumble | Philips Chef Recipes

        Apricot and Blackberry Crumble | Philips Chef Recipes

      Whats in the box?

      Healthier frying

      Healthy and tasty results every time. Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat.
      quick clean

      Quick clean basket

      Clean the basket in less than 90 seconds.
      instant heat

      Instant heat

      No preheat necessary - start cooking right away.
      dishwasher safe parts

      Dishwasher safe parts

      The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      grilling

      Grilling

      frying

      Frying

      baking

      Baking

      roasting

      Roasting

