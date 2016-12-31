2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9925/00
Baking accessory
Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
With this special Philips Airfryer baking accessory you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Maggiemay
31/12/2016
Canada
Cleaning the fry basket
It is a nightmare to clean the fry basket after every use. I have sprayed it with pam but it makes no difference. One third of the fish sticks to the bottom of the basket.
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9925/00 Airfryer
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9925/00 Airfryer