Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way! See all benefits
Airfryer
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
HD9220/26
HD9630/96
HD9721/99
HD9741/96
HD9721/96
HD9230/26
HD9650/96
HD9741/99
Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
With this special Philips Airfryer baking accessory you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!
Capacity
1.3 L
General specifications
Technical specifications