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  • Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
  • Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
  • Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
  • Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
  • Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
  • Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
  • Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
  • Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9925/00

3
| (1) Review
Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!
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Compatible products
Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Airfryer XL

HD9240/94

Airfryer accessory

Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

  • Baking accessory

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Baking accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

Baking accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

With this special Philips Airfryer baking accessory you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

31/12/2016

Canada

Canada

Cleaning the fry basket

It is a nightmare to clean the fry basket after every use. I have sprayed it with pam but it makes no difference. One third of the fish sticks to the bottom of the basket.

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9925/00 Airfryer

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9925/00 Airfryer

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