Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Cooking
All series
Viva Collection Airfryer
Discontinued
Support
HD9925/00
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!
All (12)
Which Philips Airfryer accessory is compatible with which model?
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you